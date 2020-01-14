Marlins hold annual hitting camp for prospects ahead of Spring Training

JUPITER, Fla. (WSVN) – The Miami Marlins held their annual hitting camp for prospects ahead of the start of Spring Training at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium complex in Jupiter.

7News cameras captured outfielder J.J. Bleday, the team’s first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, taking batting practice on Tuesday.

“Everyone in this whole entire system and this whole entire country with any other organization wants to make it to the big leagues,” Bleday said. “I think the short-term goals are more important right now than any of that. I approach this with an open mindset. I’m just going to be open ears and open eyes, everything. I’m going to be watching everyone, so I’m just looking forward and learning and being more knowledgeable by the time I get done with it.”

Other prospects that participated in the camp included outfielders Monte Harrison and Peyton Burdick.

The Marlins will play their first Spring Training game on Feb. 23 against the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The team will open the 2020 season at Marlins Park against the Philadelphia Phillies on March 26. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

