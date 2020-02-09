Marlins hold annual Fan Fest ahead of start of Spring Training

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins held their annual Fan Fest at Marlins Park in Miami ahead of pitchers and catchers reporting for Spring Training.

Around 17,000 fans were in attendance to get pictures and autographs from players, Saturday afternoon.

During the annual event, Marlins manager Don Mattingly and president of baseball operations Michael Hill discussed their expectations for the upcoming year.

“If we don’t make significant improvements this year, we’re going to be disappointed, because we feel like our young dudes have got some experience,” Mattingly said.

Pitchers and catchers will report to the team’s Spring Training complex in Jupiter on Wednesday.

“It’s just layers of talent that we’ve never had,” Hill said. “I’ve been here, and I can speak to it 100% that we’ve never had this much talent in one Spring Training.”

The team’s first full-squad workout is set for Feb. 17.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.