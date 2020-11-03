Marlins, Feed the Polls partner to feed voters on Election Day

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins teamed up with several local organizations to help feed voters who were in line to cast their ballot on Election Day.

The Marlins partnered with Feed the Polls to promote voting where voter suppression and voting intimidation has been an issue.

“We don’t want food and security to be a road block to getting out to the polls,” Marlins Vice President of Experience and Innovation Mike Shaw said, “so as a group, we joined together with Zagat and with the infatuation in the micro kitchen to make sure that meals or food and security would not be a reason to come out and vote.”

Expecting long lines on Election Day, the two organizations plan to distribute 4,000 meals in both Little Havana and Liberty City.

“Absolutely, man, obviously, this election is important, can’t stress that enough, and to see people out here voting and putting in their vote and giving them meals for families that may need it,” outfielder Lewis Brinson said.

“If there’s a line, if you think you might not make it home for dinner, you might not make it home for lunch, we’re here,” Rocky Egusquiza, the executive director of the Miami Marlins Foundation, said. “We’re serving food. We’ll be here until 7 p.m., that the polls close today.”

All voters have to do is cast their ballot to receive the free food.

“There’s no reason — know it’s good sharing with the community, voting,” Lamar Williams, a voter, said. “Everybody is getting it done.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.