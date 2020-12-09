Marlins distribute meals in Miami to South Floridians in need

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins have pitched in to help South Floridians who are struggling to put food on the table ahead of the holidays.

Volunteers with the Miami Marlins Foundation distributed food to hundreds of waiting food recipients during a drive-thru giveaway in Miami, Wednesday.

“I haven’t worked in seven and a half months,” recipient Manny Sosa said. “The entertainment industry has suffered so much. I dress up so I can look nice and do normal things, and this food and this help that you guys are giving us is making such a difference. Thank you, so, so much.”

More than 500 meal boxes were on hand to help those who lined up in their vehicles for more than two hours.

Wednesday was not the first time the Marlins have helped others during the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to distribute more than 800,000 meals this year,” said Jon Erik Alvarez, the Marlins’ Assistant Director of Communications. “On top of that, we mixed in hand cleaner, hand sanitizers that we made with Tito’s Handmade Vodka. We’ve been able to distribute 24,000 bottles as well as masks. As you can see, this Miami Marlins Foundation mask, we’ve distributed 20,000 masks, as well.”

The Marlins worked together with volunteers who continue to help distribute the necessities people need.

“I’ve done about five or six,” volunteer Petra Vanhelvourt said. “I’m European, and in Europe, we have a very social nature, I think. We do care about each other, and I think here, especially now, it definitely is. We have to care about each other, and we have to take care about each other, so that’s why I’m here.”

“There’s definitely folks in our community that are really feeling the strain of the pandemic, and any thing we can do to help them and get food on the table for them is something that we’re happy to do and will continue to do,” Miami Marlins Foundation spokesperson Angela Smith said.

The Marlins will hold another drive-thru distribution across the street from Marlins Park next Wednesday, when they will distribute 1,000 holiday gift baskets to help feed people in need.

Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas will be on hand for the next distribution, which will begin at 1 p.m.

