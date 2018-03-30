Marlins, Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo host Stoneman Douglas families for pregame ceremony

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs, Friday night, and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is showing his support for his former school.

The Marlins, in partnership with Rizzo and his foundation, will host four Stoneman Douglas families for a pregame ceremony at Marlins Park, and a few family members will throw out the ceremonial first pitches.

The Stoneman Douglas Eagles baseball team will also be in attendance at the game.

“It’s gonna be cool,” said Rizzo. “It’s gonna be another, you know, weird emotional moment, but I’m happy that a couple families are coming out and the baseball team [will be] here. We got a lot of people here today.”

“I feel like that’s amazing, and I’m really proud of what the organization is doing,” said Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas. “Anthony’s formed the foundation, and I’m happy to be part of it.”

Rizzo already has a relationship with many of the shooting survivors and families.

“He came to visit me in the hospital a few days after,” said Parkland shooting survivor Ben Wikander, “and I was pretty sedated, I guess you could say, but when he came, I definitely was very happy.”

“You just wanna see what’s best for them,” said Rizzo. “There’s nothing you can say, nothing you can do except be there, and that’s all I think anyone wants to do right now.”

Cubs players wore Stoneman Douglas T-shirts during their batting practice, Friday.

The Cubs and Marlins will also wear patches with the initials “MSD” and 17 stars, honoring the 17 lives lost in the shooting.

The outfield wall at Marlin’s Park also has 17 stars and reads, “MSDSTRONG.” That design will remain on the outfield wall for the remainder of the season.

“I’m glad the Marlins are paying tribute to it,” said Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson. “All the kids out there that have stood up and used their voices — I’m really proud of them.”

