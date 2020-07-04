Marlins: 4 players test positive for COVID-19

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins said they have four players on their 60-man roster who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A team spokesperson said on Saturday that of the four players, three tested positive within the past two week and the fourth case was confirmed in recent days.

7News cameras captured players at Marlins Park on Saturday.

Team manager Don Mattingly said they are all trying to do everything to stay safe, and they understand they need to adapt to the new normal.

“We just have to lead in a way that there’s a responsibility to other guys on the team and the other guys’ families,” he said, “and I think we have to be some sort of an example as an organization and as a league that we’re going to follow the guidelines.”

