Marlins 2nd round pick Nunez takes batting practice with team

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nasim Nunez, the Miami Marlins 2nd round pick in this year’s MLB Draft, took batting practice with the team after signing his rookie contract.

The 18-year-old shortstop could be seen warming up with the team before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday.

A dream come true!!!!!!🙏🏽🤞🏽 https://t.co/FDASu0TZ3s — Nasim Nunez (@Diamonds_Nas23) June 10, 2019

“No matter how big you get in this game, we’re all the same baseball players and all carry the same passion and love for the game,” Nunez said, “so you shouldn’t really look at them as big-leaguers who are gonna look down on you because you’re at the lower level or a young kid, but look at them as role models and realize that’s gonna be you when your time comes.”

Nunez was considered to be one of the best defensive shortstops in the 2019 MLB Draft and was signed for $2.2 million.

