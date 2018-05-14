Manchester United great Alex Ferguson out of intensive care

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is "very positive" that Alex Ferguson, one of the greatest managers in soccer history, will recover from a brain haemorrhage.

(CNN) — Alex Ferguson no longer needs intensive care following emergency surgery on the brain haemorrhage he suffered Saturday, his former club Manchester United has said.

Ferguson, 76, one of the most successful managers in soccer history, collapsed in his home on Saturday and is currently in Salford Royal Hospital.

In a statement, the club said: “Sir Alex no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient.

“His family have been overwhelmed by the level of support and good wishes but continue to request privacy as this will be vital during this next stage of recovery.”

The Glasgow-born Ferguson retired in 2013 as the most successful manager in the history of the English Premier League.

In nearly 27 years in charge of United, he won more than 30 trophies — including 13 league titles, two Champions League trophies and five FA Cups.

There have been a deluge of messages on social media wishing the Scot well, with his former star players Cristiano Ronaldo and David Beckham among those wishing their former boss a quick recovery.

On Wednesday, current United boss Jose Mourinho said the club was “very positive” that Ferguson would recover.

Ferguson was voted manager of the season 11 times as United boss and before moving to United in 1986 he had also led Aberdeen to three Scottish titles, four Scottish cups, one League Cup and one European Cup Winners’ Cup.

