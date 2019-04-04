Man pulls proposal prank during half-time at Heat game

MIAMI (WSVN) - What looked like a proposal gone wrong between two fans at a Miami Heat game turned out to be a prank.

It’s a guy’s worst nightmare: getting down on one knee to propose only to immediately drop and lose the ring.

To make matters worse, his girlfriend left him there while he searched for it.

Lucky for him, this proposal fail was actually a prank.

“This was officially a prank,” said Brian Breach.

Breach is known for prank videos he posts online.

Back in December, Breach posted a video of himself posing as a homeless man in Plantation to give back to those who chose to help him out.

Breach said his latest stunt was less about giving back and more about having fun, but it still took quite a bit of planning.

“Here’s actually the box that I practiced dropping for three weeks,” said Breach. “We even have pictures printed out, seating locations. It was very specific.”

Breach, a Heat fan, said he wanted to do something for Dwayne Wade’s final season in his favorite team’s uniform.

“I want to thank the Heat organization, even though they didn’t know about it, and I want to dedicate that prank to Dwyane Wade,” said Breach. “It’s one of his last regular season games, and I appreciate him for all the stuff he’s done for South Florida, so Miami Heat, do not be mad at me. I love you guys.”

At the end of the day, Breach said the goal was just to make people laugh.

“I just feel like you need to bring some levity to these situations. Everybody was entertained,” said Breach. “Everybody was loving what was going on in the section. All the aisle was in chaos. You need humor these days.”

So far, the video of the prank has been viewed tens of thousands of times on social media. Breach has yet to post the video himself.

