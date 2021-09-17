(WSVN) - A man charged in the murder of a Miami Hurricanes football player on Friday appeared before a judge.

Bryan Pata was shot in the head and left for dead outside his Kendall apartment complex on Nov. 6 of 2006.

He had just left football practice when he was killed.

Former University of Miami football player Rashaun Jones was arrested 15 years later and pled not guilty when he made his court appearance.

The judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.