Man arrested in South Beach attempted carjacking that targeted BMX star

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a green-haired man that was caught on surveillance video attempting to carjack a renowned BMX star who was visiting South Beach.

The footage shows two men dressed in black pointing guns at the victim in broad daylight while he was sitting in a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV mere steps from La Sandwicherie, a popular spot along 14th Street, just off Washington Avenue, at around 11 a.m., Oct. 27.

The attempted carjacking unfolded in full view of restaurant patrons and employees.

“Yeah, of course that’s crazy,” said customer Adam Johnson, who spoke with 7News on Friday. “This is a popular spot. I’ve been here a few times, and it’s pretty wild that that would happen in the middle of the day.”

The video shows an employee as he intervened, jumping on one of the subjects in an effort to thwart the robbery. The good Samaritan was able to disarm the would-be carjacker; the firearm was later determined to be a BB gun.

What was striking about that subject was his green hair.

Miami Beach Police later identified him as Jomar Pierre. He was taken into custody on Thursday and charged with attempted carjacking, among other charges.

Pierre’s accomplice got away, and police believe a man and a woman seen on surveillance video near the scene of the incident were either lookouts or somehow involved. They remain at large.

7News cameras on Friday captured the good Samaritan behind the counter at La Sandwicherie, a 30-year-old eatery that specializes in French-style gourmet sandwiches. He declined to comment about the incident.

The man sitting in the Mercedes-Benz G-Series SUV wasn’t just any out-of-town visitor. He’s BMX star Nigel Sylvester.

The athlete, who was visiting South Beach at the time, is something of a cultural phenomenon. He is famous for high-risk bicycle maneuvers and trend-setting fashion styles.

“He’s basically one of the biggest BMX, professional BMX riders in the whole entire world,” said witness Q. Jones. “He’s a fashion icon, man. Like, every time this dude steps out, whatever he does, it kind of just catches on as a trend.”

7News spoke briefly with Sylvester on the phone, but he opted against giving an interview.

