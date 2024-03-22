KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Jackson County prosecutors have charged a man with breaking into a Miami Dolphins truck and stealing various equipment.

According to court records, Joseph Brown has been charged with a felony of stealing.

A probable cause statement says the Miami Dolphins’ box truck was broken into on Jan. 14, 2024, the day after the two teams’ playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to court records, the Dolphins reported a break-in of their box truck, resulting in the theft of various team equipment valued at $46,376.

A probable cause said the theft happened in downtown Kansas City.

Police reviewed surveillance footage and identified a suspect’s vehicle, a gray Ford F-150. Later that day, the truck was found with equipment boxes matching the description of the Dolphins’ equipment.

Authorities later found a home in the 2000 block of Askew Avenue that was linked to multiple thefts.

Detectives surveilled the home and saw a truck matching the suspect’s description depart the area to a second location, where a stolen Miami Dolphins coat was found.

Days later, a search warrant was executed at the home in the 2000 block of Askew Ave, revealing stolen Dolphins coats and other items, including burnt items with a Dolphins logo.

A $50,000 bond has been requested.

Court documents state that Brown has been found guilty of multiple felonies in the past.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.