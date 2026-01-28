SEATTLE (WSVN) — A young hockey fan’s wish turned into a weekend he’ll never forget.

Three-year-old Caleb lived out his dreams with a little help from Make-A-Wish.

Caleb is a huge fan of the Seattle Kraken, and over the weekend, the nonprofit flew him and his family all the way from Alaska to Seattle to experience a day in the life with the team.

“Just seeing how much more energy he has this last week, he’s come a long way in treatment. We’re over halfway done, and it’s nice to see that he’s starting to bounce back to his normal self,” said Liz Seidl, Caleb’s mother.

For Caleb, who continues to bravely fight leukemia, the trip gave him the extra boost he needed to keep fighting.

