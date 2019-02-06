Make-A-Wish brings South Florida cancer patients to Super Bowl

ATLANTA (WSVN) — A pair of South Florida football fans battling cancer were given the VIP treatment at the Super Bowl, all thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Eleven-year-old Roman Artero and 14-year-old Ely Factor received a tour of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, met NFL Hall of Famers and scored great seats to the big game on Sunday.

“I like, eat, breath, sleep football,” Factor said. “I’ve just been thinking about this wish for a long time.”

The pair made their way back home to Boca Raton and Lake Worth, Tuesday.

Once back, they were given the chance to meet the donors that made their special trip possible.

Family members and friends surprised them with a party.

