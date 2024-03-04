FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Major League Rugby has made its historical debut in South Florida with the Miami Sharks. Despite losing to the Chicago Hounds, the event marked the beginning of a significant sports presence in the region.

“It was a great experience,” said said Miami Sharks CEO, Mariano Filippini. “I think it was a great starter. We have a lot of things to learn from the sports side, from the event side and it was a great rugby party. We’re proud of being the umbrella of rugby here in Florida.”

Although the starter was a hit, the process of bringing together new players from around the world will take some time.

“We have 12 different nationalities on our team,” said Jose Pellicena, Sharks head coach. “I think it’s a huge experience to create Miami Sharks culture. That means bring the best of their own culture that each player has, put it on a team and create something new.”

The physical nature of the game, which combines elements of football and soccer, involves 15 players on each side.

According to Miami Sharks player Rick Rose, it showcases both artistry and technique.

“It’s not always just smashing,” explained Rose. “There’s a real art to it and a real technique. A lot of these guys are like, it’s almost mixed martial arts at points. So, I can appreciate and I think others will appreciate some of the physicality.”

The presence of 12 teams in the U.S. base league contributes to the growth of rugby in South Florida especially in high schools.

“Rugby is not really an American sport,” said Rocky Miyares, Cardinal Gibbons High School head rugby coach. “People fear what they don’t know so we’re just trying to educate ’em and show ’em how much this game can help with other sports as well.”

The Miami Sharks are set to play a total of 18 matches in their first season in Major League Rugby. They plan to hold clinics in the community to introduce fans to the game.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.