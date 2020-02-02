Mahomes runs in, Chiefs take 7-3 lead

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Chiefs took a risk and wound up with a touchdown.

After Damien Williams got four yards on fourth-and-1 from the San Francisco 5, quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran it in for the game’s first TD with 31 seconds left in the opening quarter as Kansas City took a 7-3 lead over the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers were stuffed on first and goal, and then Mahomes went to his right before finding a crease and getting into the end zone.

49ers safety Jimmie Ward was shaken up on a third-down play where Mahomes scrambled near the right sideline and came close to picking up a first down.

Ward came in at full speed to dislodge the ball from Mahomes’ hands and it caromed out of bounds, but he remained down for about a minute after making the big hit.

