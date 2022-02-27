CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Darius Maddox hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining, Keve Aluma notched his sixth double-double and Virginia Tech scored the final five points of the game to stun Miami 71-70 on Saturday.

Charlie Moore sank the first of two free throws with 25 seconds left to give Miami a 70-66 lead. Sean Pedulla answered with a layup for the Hokies (18-11, 10-8 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Hunter Cattoor’s steal on the Hurricanes’ ensuing possession led to Maddox’s game-winner. Sam Waardenburg missed a 3-pointer for Miami (20-9, 12-6) on the game’s final shot.

Aluma finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech, which won for the eighth time in nine games and for the fifth straight time on the road. Pedulla added 17 points. Maddox hit three 3s and scored 13, while Cattoor added 10 points and six assists. Justyn Mutts pitched in with nine points, eight rebounds and six assists

A 3-pointer by Maddox gave Virginia Tech a 26-17 lead with 4:16 remaining in the first half. Waardenburg answered with a 3-pointer then stole the ball and scored, Kameron McGusty sank two 3s and Isaiah Wong hit from deep at the buzzer as the Hurricanes closed the half on an 18-7 run to grab a 35-33 lead at halftime.

McGusty topped the Hurricanes with 15 points and he had four of their 15 steals. Wong scored 14, while Moore had 12 points and nine rebounds. Anthony Walker added 11 points and Waardenburg scored 10.

Virginia Tech will host Louisville on Tuesday in its home finale before ending regular-season play at Clemson on March. 5. Miami hits the road to close out regular-season play — at Boston College on Wednesday and Syracuse on March 5.

