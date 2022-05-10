MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry’s strained hamstring has sent him back to the bench.

Lowry’s leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

He missed four games earlier in the postseason because of the hamstring problem, then aggravated it in Miami’s Game 4 loss on Sunday.

The Heat and 76ers are knotted at 2-2 going into Tuesday’s fifth game of the series.

