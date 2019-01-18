Lowry takes 3-shot lead into final round in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Shane Lowry moved closer to his first win in 3 1/2 years by shooting 5-under 67 in the third round at the Abu Dhabi Championship, extending his lead to three strokes on Friday.

Richard Sterne is the only player within four strokes of Lowry after a round of 69, which included his first and only bogey of the week.

Ian Poulter rolled in a 10-foot putt for eagle at No. 18 for a 69 that lifted him into third place outright on 12 under overall, five shots off the lead.

Lowry, who tied the course record at Abu Dhabi Golf Club with a 62 on Wednesday, made seven birdies to tie the best round of a breezy day and stay on course for a wire-to-wire victory. His last win was at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational in 2015.

The Irishman is back playing on the European Tour after losing his U.S. PGA Tour card last year.

