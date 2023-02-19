SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young soccer player made a fierce comeback months after a tragic boating accident.

The soccer team from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade won a semi-final match, Friday night.

It was an emotional night for many reasons.

On the field was Coco Aguilar. She helped her team win after surviving the Sept. 4 wreck on the water near Boca Chita Island.

The girls were on the players’ minds throughout the season.

“Every time in our huddle, we say a prayer, and we always say, ‘Help us, pray for us,’ and anytime I’m worried, I know all of us, we just kiss our wrists,” said Aguilar as she pointed to her wristband, which has a sign that reads, “All for Lucy.”

The teens were celebrating a birthday with their friends when, authorities said, their vessel hit a marker and capsized.

The impact severely injured one of her teammates and claimed the life of Lourdes student Lucy Fernandez. She was 17.

“We know she’s watching, and today, beautiful sunset. Sunsets were Lucy’s thing,” said Aguilar, “and it was coming down over us, and she got us this win.”

Another victim, Katy Puig, remains in rehab.

