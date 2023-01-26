(WSVN) - It has been three years since the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant, 13-year-old Gianna, and six of their friends boarded a Sikorsky S-76B helicopter flown by pilot Ara Zobaya on a foggy morning in Orange County, California on Jan. 26, 2020. The group was heading to a basketball tournament at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

The group was 14 miles from their destination when the helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas.

Kobe, Gianna and Zoboya were killed in the accident, as well as the rest of the occupants- John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and Christina Mauser.

Kobe was four years into retirement at the time. The NBA legend won five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers over his 20-year career.

