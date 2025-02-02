(CNN) — In one of the most stunning trades ever reported, the NBA landscape has been altered mightily in a blink of an eye.

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring NBA superstar Luka Doncic, as well as Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round draft pick, both teams confirmed Sunday.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first broke the news of the blockbuster trade on Saturday, citing sources.

Dallas general manager Nico Harrison paid tribute to the five-time All-Star Doncic in a statement, saying “he helped build this team and was an integral part of the success we’ve seen throughout the years, including our recent NBA Finals run.”

Harrison continued: “This is a new chapter” with Davis, “who can play both ends of the floor while helping elevate us defensively.”

Doncic, 25, is currently out with a calf injury but has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 22 games with the Mavericks this season.

“Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come,” Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said in a statement. “His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team.”

Pelinka said the Lakers were “overwhelmingly thankful” for Davis’ six-season with the franchise.

The moves come hours after the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks 128-112 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

LeBron James dazzled the New York crowd, finishing with 33 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds, his 10th triple-double of the season.

The 40-year-old James improved to 23-9 at the arena he considers his favorite to visit.

The trade came at a steep price for the Lakers as they ship out James’ noble partner in Davis since the 2019-2020 season when the two won an NBA championship.

Davis is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 42 games with the Lakers this year and was recently named to his 10th career All-Star Game.

Davis missed the past two Lakers’ games with an abdominal muscle strain.

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks had “major concerns” with Doncic’s conditioning and impending potential supermax contract extension.

A part of the three-team deal, the Utah Jazz are acquiring Jalen Hood-Schifino, a 2025 Los Angeles Clippers second-round draft pick, and a 2025 Mavericks second-round pick to round out the trade.

