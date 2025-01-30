SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jeff Capparelli, a veteran educator and coach at Sunset Senior High School for nearly 50 years, was surprised and honored with the National Making a Difference On and Off the Field Award.

The award, presented by Buddy’s Helpers and other supporters, recognizes five mentors nationwide each year as part of National Mentor Month.

“I’m in shock,” Capparelli said. “There is just no way to express what this place—Sunset Senior High School—means to me.”

In addition to the award, Capparelli received two tickets to the University of Miami’s 2025 college football season opener and a check to donate to a charity of his choice. He chose Stop Soldier Suicide, a nonprofit supporting veterans.

“I would like for that check to go to stop soldier suicides because they are veterans,” said Capparelli.

Capparelli has dedicated his career to Sunset Senior High, serving as a social studies teacher, math teacher, department chair, and coach across multiple sports, including football, baseball, and basketball.

Students, past and present, credited Capparelli for his lasting impact.

