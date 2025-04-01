From an Uber driver to playing for the New York Yankees, a Hialeah star turned heads when he appeared on a recent social media page celebrating his entrance into the Big Leagues.

J.C. Escarra returned to the Raising Cane restaurant he used to work at for a celebration that was a long time in the making.

Escarra grew up in Hialeah, attending school at Mater Academy Charter School before attending Florida International University.

He was a standout player for FIU’s baseball team, hitting 15 home runs and driving in 49 runs in his final collegiate season in 2017.

He was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles that year, but would spend the next few years in the minor leagues for several teams as well as in the Mexican and International Leagues.

Now, he’s living his dream after getting the call from the New York Yankees to play as a catcher for the 2025 season.

He said he wants his journey to be an example for others to never give up on their dream.

“From Uber driving and substitute teaching to being now in the major leagues. I want my story to be an inspiration to everyone out there. It’s a dream come true, especially to play at Yankee Stadium for the New York Yankees,” Escarra said on the social media video.

He added that his biggest inspiration is his mom.

Last month, The Yankees shared a video of Escarra telling his mom he would be playing in New York on social media.

“We’re going to New York,” he told her in Spanish in the video as she screamed in excitement.

On Tuesday, his mother recalled that moment.

“It was a dream come true. It was like I was not expecting it, but I had it in my heart. God knew that at the perfect time and it was that day,” said Marinelys Escarra. “When he called, it was normal until he told me the news, and then I started smiling, screaming and crying at the same time,” Marinelys Escarra said.

J.C. said he never gave up hope and always chased his dreams.

Now, he said he’s focused on helping his team win big and continue inspiring younger players to follow in his footsteps.

“I want everyone to keep pushing when there is no light at the end of the tunnel, to keep fighting and not to give up,” he said.

The Yankees will play the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

