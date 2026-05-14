MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - With millions expected in South Florida for the FIFA World Cup, Miami-Dade leaders are launching a major campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking and prevent exploitation during the international tournament.

Officials gathered at Miami International Airport on Thursday to outline proactive measures that tourists and locals can take when attending the matches.

“The whole idea of outreach is to increase awareness and to build a network of support for our victims,” said Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “We want everyone who’s coming to this magical community to enjoy it, to be proud in it, but to also know we’re not going to tolerate the exploitation, sexual or otherwise, of our youth and our children.”

Community leaders launched a series of coordinated awareness campaigns called “It’s a Penalty,” aiming to increase visibility and prevention of human trafficking.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 40 percent of victims are minors and more than 90 percent are girls.

“We all know that human trafficking is modern-day slavery. And sadly to say, Florida is number three in the nation,” the mayor said.

Fernandez Rundle also raised awareness about the fact that Miami-Dade ranks number one across the state when it comes to the number of human trafficking victims.

“At Miami-Dade, we love being number one in a whole lot of things, but we didn’t like becoming number one in the state of Florida in the number of human trafficking victims,” she said.

Officials also released a public service announcement video aimed at soccer fans heading to South Florida, which will host seven matches.

The initiative outlines proactive measures designed to protect vulnerable populations, educate visitors and residents, and strengthen countywide efforts to identify and prevent human trafficking.

Local officials said those who come to harm fans will be held accountable.

“If they’re watching and listening out there, recognize you come here, you will get caught. and you will be held accountable,” said Fernandez Rundle.

“We’re going to shine a light on the issue that too often remains in the shadows. So we’re sending a clear message. We’re united in prevention, we’re united in protection, and we are united in justice,” said Levine Cava.

Fernandez Rundle said this push for awareness on human trafficking is meant to be year-round. During the event, she highlighted her office’s efforts over the last few years to prevent human trafficking, including around big events such as the Super Bowl.

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