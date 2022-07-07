(WSVN) - Miami was announced as a host city for the 2023 World Baseball Classic and when it does, history will be made.

The official announcement came down Thursday for the 20-team, global baseball tournament.

The World Baseball Classic is BACK!

🌏🌍🌎

March, 2023

Miami will host games in three rounds of the tournament, including the Finals, making loanDepot park the first venue in tournament history to host games in all three rounds in the same year.

Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix, and Miami are ready!



Here is the official tournament format for the #WorldBaseballClassic 2023. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/co0IxZZad4 — WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) July 7, 2022

The first round at loanDepot park will take place March 11 – 15 and feature Pool D, which includes 2017 Finalist Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Israel, the Dominican Republic and a winner from the 2022 Qualifier.

The North American quarterfinals, including the teams advancing from Pool C and D, will take place on March 17 – 18, while the Semi-Finals and Finals will be played from March 19 – 21.

