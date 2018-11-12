Liverpool’s Sturridge charged with breaching betting rules

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been charged by England’s Football Association with breaching betting rules.

The FA said the alleged breaches took place in January 2018.

Liverpool reacted by saying on Monday in a statement Sturridge has “stated categorically that he has never gambled on football” and will continue to co-operate in the investigation.

The FA said Sturridge is alleged to have breached two rules, the first of which relates to bets on matches or any other football matter, and the second involves providing information about football from his privileged position to another person for the purposes of betting.

