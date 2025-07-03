(CNN) — Liverpool and Portugal star Diogo Jota has died in a car crash in Spain with his younger brother, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, former teammates and the wider soccer community. He was 28.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the news on Thursday morning.

Jota, who won the Premier League title with the Reds last season and played for Portugal’s national team, got married to Rute Cardoso just two weeks ago. The couple have three children together.

The crash occurred in Cernadilla, Zamora, in northwestern Spain. Jota’s brother, André Silva, was also killed, according to the FPF. Silva, 26, played for Penafiel in the second tier of Portuguese soccer.

Spain’s Guardia Civil said in a statement that their investigation “points to a road accident due to a burst tire while overtaking,” which occurred at 00:30 a.m. local time.

The police force added that the car, which Spanish media said was a Lamborghini, subsequently caught fire.

“The Portuguese Football Federation and all the Portuguese football are completely devastated by the death of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva this morning in Spain,” the federation said in a statement.

“Much more than a fantastic player with nearly 50 caps for the national team, Diogo Joto was an extraordinary person, respected by colleagues and adversaries, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community.”

Jota earned 49 caps for the Portuguese national team, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Jota played an important role in Liverpool’s recent title-winning season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 26 appearances.

He began his career at Portuguese club Paços de Ferreira before moving to Atlético Madrid in Spain. While at Atlético, Jota was loaned to Porto and then Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he helped guide the English club from the Championship into the Premier League.

Jota’s performances for Wolves earned him a move to Liverpool in 2020 and he went on to win the FA Cup and League Cup, in addition to the Premier League, while at the club.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the team said in a statement.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.”

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, who played with Jota in the recent Nations League triumph, paid tribute to his former teammate in a post on X.

“It does not make sense,” the soccer superstar wrote. “We were only just together in the national team, you had only just got married.

“I send my condolences and all the strength in the world to your family, to your wife and to your children. I know that you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and André. We will all miss you.”

Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez was one of the first of Jota’s former teammates at Anfield to pay tribute to the Portugal striker and his brother.

“There are no words of comfort for so much pain,” the Uruguayan wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of himself and Jota celebrating a goal together. “I will always remember you by your smile, as a good teammate on and off the pitch.

“I send all my strength to his family, wherever he is I am sure he will always be with you, especially to his wife and three children. RIP Diogo and André.”

Steven Gerrard, widely recognized as one of the best players ever to play for Liverpool, also offered a message of support on Instagram.

“RIP Diogo,” he wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. “Condolences to his family and friends during this incredibly sad time.”

