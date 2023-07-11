(CNN) — The final event of the 2023 LIV Golf season has been switched from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral in Florida, organizers announced Monday.

Originally slated to be staged at Jeddah’s Royal Greens Golf and Country Club between November 3 and 5, the season-ending team championship – which offers a $50 million prize purse – will now tee off at former US President Donald Trump’s Miami course on October 20 – 22.

LIV Golf Jeddah will now stage the 13th and final tournament of the Saudi-backed tour’s regular season between October 13 and 15 to determine its individual champion.

The 12 four-man teams will be seeded for the head-to-head team championship based on their finishing positions in the regular season.

It marks a repeat of the scheduling for the curtain-closing events of LIV Golf’s 2022 season, where Dustin Johnson clinched the individual championship in Jeddah before captaining the 4Aces to victory in the team championship at Trump National Doral.

Alongside American compatriots Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, Johnson’s cut of the $4 million team prize took his season earnings past the $35 million mark.

The 4Aces top the 2023 standings with four regular season events left to play, while Gooch leads Australia’s Cameron Smith and May’s PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka in the individual rankings.

Two LIV Golf events have been hosted since June’s announcement of a reconciliatory partnership between the breakaway tour, the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour.

On Tuesday, two PGA Tour officials are set to testify before a US Senate panel regarding the proposed merger. It comes after a member of the PGA Tour’s policy board – former AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson – resigned in protest at the deal, the PGA Tour confirmed Monday.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.