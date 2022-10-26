DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The LIV Golf Tournament held a news conference on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend’s events, but there was no mention of the controversy surrounding the tournament which is being held at former president Donald Trump’s Doral golf course.

Many people have criticized the tournament because it is financed by Saudi leaders, who have been accused of numerous human rights violations.

Several questions surround the ties to the man who U.S. intelligence said was responsible for the beheading of Washington Post journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

This group already held a tournament in New Jersey in July, where 9/11 families protested; they were upset because Trump promised to de-classify documents that showed the Saudi’s involvement in the terrorist attack, but he never did.

Golfers playing in this series are not allowed to play in the PGA tournament, which led to another issue of contention with Trump.

The PGA pulled from his Bedminster course following the January 6 capitol riots.

This tournament is huge for golfers including Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Sergio Garcia because of its $50 million purse.

Trump is expected to be in Doral on Thursday along with protesters from the 9/11 Families United and other organizations.

The competition starts on Friday.

