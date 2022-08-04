MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A summer celebration to help South Florida families in need looked uncannily like a Yuletide affair.

The Little Lighthouse Foundation kicked off its annual Christmas in July event on Thursday.

The nonprofit teamed up with the Miami Dolphins Football Unites program to bring holiday joy to under-served children a few months early.

Five hundred children had the chance to indulge in a day filled with free toys and more activities.

“We have food. The kids will be able to have food. They’ll be able to get dance instruction and fun with our Miami Dolphins cheerleaders,” said Rashauna Hamilton with the Miami Dolphins. “They’re going to walk away with some toys. There’s games. There’s activities, so it’s just a really fun day for them to come out, do some activity, walk home with a gift and get ready to get back to school.”

The event was held outside the the Dolphins’ training complex in Miami Gardens.

