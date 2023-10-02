FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Cafe is riding the wave of Messi Mania as they revealed their Lionel Messi-themed kid’s menu.

7News camera captures Messi at DRV PNK Stadium Monday afternoon as he unveiled new burgers and sandwiches that are part of the kid’s menu.

Messi, who is a father of three, was involved with the development of the menu.

Several children were in attendance during the menu’s unveiling and were able to ask the Inter Miami player questions.

One question that Messi was asked was how he stayed calm before a big match. He said he enjoys playing in those matches, which is mostly due to his love for the game.

After the reveal of the menu, the children headed towards the soccer field to practice their skills.

