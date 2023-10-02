FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hard Rock Cafe is riding the wave of Messi Mania as they revealed their Lionel Messi-themed kid’s menu.

7News camera captures Messi at DRV PNK Stadium Monday afternoon as he unveiled new burgers and sandwiches that are part of the kid’s menu.

Messi, who is a father of three, was involved with the development of the menu.

“Just through who he is and what he represents, and I think it’s something pretty special and we’re very proud to be in this relationship with him,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Hard Rock International.

Several children were in attendance during the menu’s unveiling and were able to ask the Inter Miami player questions.

One question that Messi was asked was how he stayed calm before a big match. He said he enjoys playing in those matches, which is mostly due to his love for the game.

“Getting to hug, pictures with him, it was a memory that will live on forever,” said a fan.

“It felt so amazing ’cause like when I hugged him, he felt like cool, and then I started crying,” said a fan.

After the reveal of the menu, the children headed towards the soccer field to practice their skills with the soccer legend.

The food will be available at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

Hard Rock will also sell kid-sized versions of the chef’s coat that Messi wore at the unveiling as well as mini soccer balls. A portion of the proceeds for the soccer balls will go to charity.

