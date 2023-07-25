FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a spectacular debut on Friday night, soccer superstar Lionel Messi is poised to make another electrifying appearance on the pitch as he gears up to play in Tuesday night’s highly anticipated match.

The Argentine maestro, who signed with Inter Miami recently, is already making waves in Major League Soccer (MLS) with his remarkable skills.

Messi, 34, showcased his extraordinary talent during his first game against Cruz Azul, where he made a jaw-dropping entrance in the 54th minute. The crowd erupted in cheers as the legendary forward displayed his sheer brilliance, eventually sealing the victory with a stunning game-winning free kick.

Fans and critics alike were left in awe, as Messi’s impact on the match was evident from the moment he stepped onto the field. His presence alone injected a new sense of energy and excitement into the game, solidifying his position as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

The anticipation is palpable as Inter Miami prepares to face off against Atlanta United Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

As Messi dons the Inter Miami jersey once again, expectations are soaring. The club’s supporters are hopeful that their new talisman will continue to dazzle and lead the team to further triumphs in the MLS.

