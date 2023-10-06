BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi was picked Thursday for Argentina’s next two World Cup qualifying matches despite muscular pains that have kept him off the field for two weeks.

The 36-year-old Messi has missed five of Inter Miami’s last six matches. The Argentina captain also missed his national team’s 3-0 win at Bolivia on Sept. 12.

Messi’s most recent appearance was at his team’s match against Toronto on Sept. 20, during which he was substituted at halftime because of muscular pains.

Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 12 and then visit Peru five days later.

Argentina and Brazil lead the South American World Cup qualifying standings with two wins from two matches.

