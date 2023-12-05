Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi has been named Time Magazine’s 2023 Athlete of the Year.

The prestigious honor was announced on Tuesday morning, acknowledging Messi’s achievements over the past 12 months.

Messi’s remarkable year includes securing his first World Cup victory last fall in Qatar and making a historic move to Inter Miami, marking one of Major League Soccer’s most significant deals.

