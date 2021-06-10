HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hard Rock International is celebrating its 50th anniversary with help from a soccer legend.

On Thursday it was announced, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, that Lionel Messi will serve as the global company’s brand ambassador for the next five years.

“This is an honor for me to be part of Hard Rock,” he said in Spanish.

While Messi was not at the event, the announcement was made by Jim Allen, the chairman of Hard Rock International.

“His space in culture is just amazing,” Allen said. “His persona allows us to really do other things. Certainly yes, there is a marketing and business relationship here, but when you think about his influence, on children and the world, I think it’s so special. To me, it’s another way we can expand our philanthropic efforts.”

With the new slogan #LIVEGREATNESS borrowed by the soccer star, Hard Rock is looking to remember their past while forging into the future.

“It’s a brand that represents music, and music is in all of our DNA,” said Allen. “As long as we are a great custodian to the world’s largest collection of music memorabilia, not just rock but any walk of music, I think Hard Rock has a great future in front of it.”

Messi has helped design merchandise for the special event.

In August, a Messi burger will be added to the menu at the café.

