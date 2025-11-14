MADRID (AP) — Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson has cleared concussion protocol and will be available for the game against the Washington Commanders in Madrid on Sunday.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas (foot and ankle), wide receiver Dee Eskridge (shoulder) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (foot) were listed as questionable for the game at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium — the first ever regular-season NFL game in Spain.

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson was listed as doubtful because of a toe ailment. He had limited participation in practice all three days in Madrid.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was “aggressively optimistic” about offensive lineman Aaron Brewer, who had not practiced on Wednesday but ended up being cleared to play.

Chubb was listed as questionable after limited participation in practice on Friday.

