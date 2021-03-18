Limited edition Miami Heat jerseys reportedly sold out online in minutes

(WSVN) - The Miami Heat unveiled a fresh, new look that was popular among fans.

Very limited quantities of the trophy gold jerseys were available for purchase at midnight on Thursday, but adult sizes sold out in minutes according to several Twitter users.

The only remaining jerseys available are in youth sizes.

Limited quantities will be available at Miami Heat stores at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Dolphin Mall, Pembroke Lakes Mall and Miami International Airport on Thursday.

Only 6,031 jerseys were made to represent the sum of the three years they won the championship.

