Liberty City youth football club fly to LA for game in Adidas gear

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida youth football league is flying to Los Angeles in style for a big game thanks to a few hip-hop stars.

In an effort to spread holiday cheer, hip-hop icons Luther Campbell, also known as Uncle Luke, and Snoop Dogg teamed up with Adidas to give youth football players from Liberty City Optimist Club an early Christmas present.

“It’s a life-long experience they will never forget,” Campbell said.

The youngsters got off the bus at Miami International Airport sporting their Christmas-red Adidas gear before flying to L.A. to play against Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Youth Football League on Saturday.

“This is a beautiful day to be able to see kids from Liberty City get on an airplane, travel over 2,000 miles to go to Los Angeles, California, you know, places they dream of going to,” Campbell said.

For many of these boys, this is their first time flying on an aircraft, making this weekend very special for them.

“It’s a blessing that our coaches let us come to California,” said Johnny Jackson Jr.

While flying may be a first for many of these players, this isn’t the first time Campbell and Snoop’s teams have faced off.

This is the first time the Liberty City Warriors are heading west.

“They deserve everything,” said parent Quantia. “I’m so proud of them.”

“New experience for a lot of the kids, especially my son! I’m about to cry,” said parent Tasha.

The Warriors said they have one goal in mind. “We beat Snoop Dogg,” said Jackson Jr.

