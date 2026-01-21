(WSVN) - Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Nike are facing criticism over their latest collaboration.

The LeBron 23 “Honor the King” takes inspiration from the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated.

Many online said it’s “shameful” that a shoe based on the site of the civil rights leader’s death was approved.

The Lorraine Motel was turned into the National Civil Rights Museum in 1991.

