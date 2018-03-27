LeBron James back in Miami to face Heat in late-season match-up

MIAMI (WSVN) - LeBron James is making another return to Miami when the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Heat in miami.

James spent four seasons with the Heat before going back to where his NBA career began, in Cleveland. On Tuesday night, the Cavs are bringing along some momentum as winners of eight of their last nine games.

The Heat are looking to snap a two-game losing streak during what feels like a postseason match-up between both teams.

“We had a heck of a run when I was here, you know, my four years here,” said James. “So it would be unhuman if you didn’t have any emotions or any memories come back to you when you walk into an arena where you have so many games, so many battles and so many great memories.”

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. EST.

