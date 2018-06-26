LeBron James’ 13-year-old son attempts dunk, shocks crowd

MIAMI (WSVN) - NBA superstar LeBron James played the role of dad at his son’s Basketball game in Miami.

Over the weekend, James’ 13-year-old son “Bronny” played in a tournament and took his father by surprise. On a fast break opportunity following a steal, Bronny sprinted down the court, took two steps and took to the sky.

While the dunk came up short, the crowd — including James — was shocked, happy and surprised at Bronny’s first in-game dunk attempt.

Watch out, NBA — Bronny’s on the rise.

