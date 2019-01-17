LeBron cleared to practice next week

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been cleared to practice once the team returns from its upcoming two-game road trip. James strained his groin on Christmas and will have missed 13 consecutive games by the time Los Angeles returns from the road this weekend. He will be sidelined for at least four weeks, the longest stretch he has been out in his 16-season NBA career.

