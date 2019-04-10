LeBron, Carmelo, Chris Paul courtside for Wade’s last game

NEW YORK (AP) — Dwyane Wade has some superstar fans on hand for his final NBA game.

LeBron James, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony were all sitting courtside in Brooklyn on Wednesday night to watch Miami’s game against the Nets.

The four players are close friends and former teammates on the U.S. Olympic team.

Wade went over to the corner where they were sitting and hugged each before starting his final game before retirement.

