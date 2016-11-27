NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ray Lawry rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns and Old Dominion defeated Florida International 42-28 on Saturday.

With the Monarchs’ victory, Old Dominion (9-3, 7-1) tied Western Kentucky atop the Conference USA’s East Division. However, Western Kentucky, which defeated the Monarchs last month and beat Marshall 60-6 Saturday night, will face West champ Louisiana Tech in the conference title game on Dec. 3. The Monarchs have won five straight games.

Lawry ran for touchdowns of 22, 2 and 24 yards and David Washington threw to Zach Pascal and Travis Fulgham for scores. The Monarchs rolled up 521 total yards.

Isaiah Brown’s 45-yard interception return gave the Panthers (4-8, 4-4) a 21-14 lead early in the third quarter. Old Dominion responded with 28 straight points, 14 in each of the final two quarters.

FIU interim head coach Ron Cooper finished 4-4 after taking over for Ron Turner, who was fired Sept. 25. Butch Davis was hired as the new head coach on Nov. 15 but Cooper finished the season.

