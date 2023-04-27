POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Athletes and members of law enforcement laced up their sneakers for a good cause in Pompano Beach at the annual Torch Run.

Officers on Wednesday joined a group of Special Olympics athletes to raise money so they can train for the games.

The run, held every year in Pompano Beach, was just under 10 miles.

There were smiles all around for those who took part.

“It’s great to be able to come out here and support the Special Olympics and, you know, running through all the different events,” said participant Darwin Arroyo, “and it’s very rewarding and fulfilling, so I encourage everybody to come do it and join in.”

The event also helps raise awareness and support for the mission of Special Olympics Florida, which provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports.

