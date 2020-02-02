Law enforcement develops multi-agency security plan for Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Super Bowl has a lot to do with the stars of the field, but also with the ones who are making sure everyone feels safe and secure.

With just hours until kickoff, all hands are on deck to make sure everyone stays safe before, during and after the Super Bowl.

“We are ready to take on any type of threat that comes on,” said Miami-Dade Police public information officer Alvaro Zabaleta. “We plan for the worst and hope for the best.”

All eyes are on Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night as the 49ers and Chiefs get set to face off.

Events have kicked off all week long leading up to the showdown.

Although millions will be watching who takes home the Super Bowl trophy, state and federal law enforcement will be ensuring everyone is safe in and out of the stadium.

“There’s no specific or credible threat to the Super Bowl, but it is an extremely high-risk and iconic American event,” said Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf.

For months, the magic city has been preparing and putting a multi-agency security plan in place.

“We do have different layers in order to keep that 300-foot perimeter as safe as possible,” said Zabaleta.

There will be armed law enforcement, K-9 units, and top notch x-ray units scanning anything and everything that goes into the stadium.

“Not only the trucks and commercial vehicles, but any vehicle — a car, personal vehicles,” said U.S. Customs Border Patrol officer Gary Nellis. “Anybody that’s going in for any reason in any type of vehicle is getting scanned.”

Officials are ready to tackle any type of threat on the ground.

“We don’t care how insignificant it is, if it looks out of the ordinary to you, we want you to report that,” said NFL chief security officer Katherine Lanier.

That’s not all.

“We’re modernizing our department to enhance public safety,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Special Patrol Bureau Major Ed Caneva.

To ensure a rapid response, Miami-Dade Police had special motorcycles shipped from Germany. The bikes aren’t just for riding, they’re crucial in situations like counter terrorism, active shooter situations, and presidential visits. Now, they will be used at the stadium for the big game.

“Whats different about these motorcycles is that they have the ability to go off road,” said Caneva. “They can navigate easily in different terrains and different environments.” ​

No credible threats have been reported, but be prepared to see a heavy police presence, and remember, as officials have been stressing — if you see something, say something.

