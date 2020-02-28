Large events across South Florida taking precautions amid spread of virus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Countries around the world are taking action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and events across South Florida are taking precautions to help prevent an outbreak.

Organizers of large events that will take place in March said now is the time to prepare as the coronavirus slowly spreads across the U.S.

The AmericanAirlines Arena will be welcoming thousands of Miami Heat fans to the venue for Friday night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Due to the expected crowds, the NBA said the safety of its employees, teams, players and fans is paramount.

“We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely,” the league said in a statement.

Organizers of Jazz in the Gardens, an annual jazz festival held on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, said they are aiming to provide a safe experience for attendees.

“In response to the possibility of contact with the virus, we have tripled the amount of hand sanitizer stations,” organizers said in a statement.

Officials for the Miami Open, also held at Hard Rock Stadium, stressed that they are monitoring the situation and making health and safety their top priority.

“We are also working with our partner Baptist Health and following CDC guidelines closely to ensure a safe environment for everyone involved in the tournament,” officials said in a statement.

Representatives for the Miami Marlins, whose season begins in late March, said they are monitoring the virus.

