LaMelo Ball pledges to donate a month’s worth of his salary to Australian bushfire victims

(CNN) — LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of NBA guard Lonzo Ball, is donating one month of his salary as a player in Australia’s professional basketball league to that nation’s bushfire victims.

LaMelo Ball is playing for the Illawarra Hawks as he waits to become eligible for the NBA draft. Ball, 18, is considered a top prospect and could be selected No. 1 overall.

“It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia,” Ball said in a statement issued by his team. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”

Australia has been ravaged by bushfires for months now, and the fires have claimed 18 lives along with damaging or destroying over 1,000 homes. More than 14.7 million acres have been burned across the country.

Ball joins tennis star Nick Kyrgios in donating money to relief efforts for bushfire victims. Kyrgios has pledged to donate $140 for every ace he hits in upcoming tennis tournaments. Fellow tennis players Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Samantha Stosur have also vowed to donate per ace to relief efforts.

